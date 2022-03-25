LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Madison, Indiana, launched a public portal that allows citizens to submit permits and code violations.
The city's Department of Planning, Preservation, and Design launched a public portal called iWorQ, according to a Facebook post. The city's staff has used the permit management and code enforcement software since February.
Citizens can submit applications on the portal and will have access to submit all Department of Planning, Preservation, and Design application, along with checking contractor registration and permit statuses. Code violations can also be submitted in the portal.
Nicole Schell, Director of Planning for Madison, said the next step is to allow for payments to be submitted online.
"This online platform accomplishes multiple goals of our administration, such as using technology to create a more user-friendly environment, capturing data, processing payments and being more effective in planning and preservation," Mayor Bob Courtney said in the Facebook post.
Paper copies will still be accepted.
To visit the portal, click here.
