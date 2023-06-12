LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major improvements are coming to the city of Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
The Kentucky Bond Corporation (KBC) is providing the city with a $30 million lease agreement to fund the improvement project, which is the largest project for the KBC.
“It’s an investment in the future that is long overdue,” Shepherdsville Mayor Jose Cubero said in a news release.
The city will use the funds to build a new aquatics center complete with an indoor Olympic-size pool. New splash pads, a 5K walking path, a dog park, new soccer, baseball and football fields and a 2,500-seat amphitheater will also be built in the city.
The city will also create a town square with benches, lighting and a new streetscape.
"We’re getting really strong interest from private industry," Cubero said. "They’re excited that we’re spending this type of money to invest in our city. It’s been 15-20 years overdue.”
The KBC, managed by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), provides fixed-rate city bonds with no out-of-pocket fees. According to a news release, more than half of Kentucky cities have used bonds like these to build parks, city halls, fire station and upgrade technology.
“This is what we are here for,” KLC Director of Corporate Law and Financial Services Robyn Miller said in a news release. “To help our member cities succeed and develop facilities that residents can enjoy now and for generations to come.”
