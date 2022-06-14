LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials have released plans for new police and fire department buildings in New Albany.

Crews will break ground on the new fire department later this month at the site of a former Sonic on Charlestown Road. 

The new fire station will replace the Twin Oaks station that has been around since 1964. The city will use funds from the American Rescue Plan to build the station. 

Fire Chief Matt Juliot said the funds will allow the department to replace the old station with "a new modern facility."

A new police station is also in the works, but officials have not yet found a location. New Albany's Redevelopment Commission is still taking proposals.

Last year, the city found out that Floyd County wanted to renovate the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center on Hauss Square, which is owned by the county, and repurpose the space the police department has operated in for nearly 30 years.

"The current location is too small to properly serve the needs of a modern police force," Police Chief Todd Bailey said in a news release. "But this new headquarters will allow us to better train our officers, provide new services for the community, and increase our mental health and crisis response teams, among other benefits."

