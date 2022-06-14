A rendering of a new firehouse for the New Albany Fire Department. Crews will break ground on the building in late June, 2022, at the site of a former Sonic on Charlestown Road. (City of New Albany photo)
A rendering of a new firehouse for the New Albany Fire Department. Crews will break ground on the building in late June, 2022, at the site of a former Sonic on Charlestown Road. (City of New Albany photo)
IMAGES | City officials release plans for new fire, police stations in New Albany
A rendering of a new headquarters for the New Albany Police Department. (City of New Albany photo)
The new fire station will replace the Twin Oaks station that has been around since 1964. The city will use funds from the American Rescue Plan to build the station.
Fire Chief Matt Juliot said the funds will allow the department to replace the old station with "a new modern facility."
A new police station is also in the works, but officials have not yet found a location. New Albany's Redevelopment Commission is still taking proposals.
"The current location is too small to properly serve the needs of a modern police force," Police Chief Todd Bailey said in a news release. "But this new headquarters will allow us to better train our officers, provide new services for the community, and increase our mental health and crisis response teams, among other benefits."