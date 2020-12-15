LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has laid out what it wants to see from the state legislature when lawmakers return next month for the 2021 General Assembly.
At the top of the list are changes prompted by the death of Breonna Taylor.
"One of the lessons of 2020 is that we, as a city, state and nation, have a lot of work to do to dismantle systemic racism and create opportunities for all people to reach their full potential," Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release Tuesday.
The city wants a state law, KRS 67C, amended to allow the city's new Civilian Review and Accountability Board to have subpoena power and to remove a section that doesn't allow police and city officials from talking about internal disciplinary cases.
Other police reforms are also included on the list, such as criminalizing attempts to blind officers with laser light devices as well as "doxing," which is when someone publicly shares identifying information of law enforcement officers or public officials with malicious intent.
Also on the list is the elimination of the cash bail system "in most circumstances," by implementing an "evidence-based standard for pretrial detention." Another request would also amend the state's hate crimes statue to "add provisions for qualifying criminal activities when a defendant's actions are motivated by bias."
Fischer's office is also calling for expanded voting rights, which would include more mail-in voting as well as restoring voting rights for those who have served their time and met all sentencing requirements.
"Other priorities to advance racial equity include enhancing initiatives to assist with post-incarceration re-entry to our communities — and declaring racism as a public health crisis in Kentucky," Fischer's office said in a news release.
The mayor declared racism a public health crisis in Louisville earlier this month.
The list also asks for an increase in the state minimum wage and support efforts to increase the Federal minimum wage.
Other items on the list include expanding available tools to address vacant and abandoned properties in the city, increase funding to meet growing demand for affordable housing and changes in insurance rate setting policies.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.