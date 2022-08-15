JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Members of the 9th District Democratic Party gathered Monday on the steps of the Clark County Courthouse, calling out those in charge of the county jail for what one called a "mass sexual assault."
A civil rights lawsuit filed in July on behalf of eight Jane Does claims corrections officer David Lowe gave several male inmates at the Clark County Jail the keys to the female dorm. According to the lawsuit, the women were sexually assaulted by the men. It alleges the jail punished the women after the incident by confiscating their blankets and pillows and denying them normal privileges.
Twenty-eight women have said they were sexually assaulted inside the jail.
"We want people to see just how many victims this is," said Chris Coyle, part of the group speaking Monday. "The sheer number of victims in this case ... is extraordinary."
Lowe was charged in the incident. Court documents said he gave the keys to inmates in exchange for $1,000. According to a probable cause affidavit, Lowe told a sheriff’s department investigator he agreed to the deal with an inmate Oct. 23. Lowe said he propped open a door in one of the jail's pods that leads to a secure area. Police said a review of video footage revealed Lowe entering a pod with a blood pressure cart, "acting like he was taking a blood pressure reading from an inmate deep inside the pod area, with his back to the main door" that Lowe left propped open.
"Numerous male detainees with face coverings used the key obtained from the jail officer, raped, assaulted, harassed, threatened and intimidated these 28 women," said Linda Lawson, part of the group speaking Monday.
After his rights were read to him, police said Lowe admitted he "intentionally placed himself deep into the pod with his back to the door to allow inmates access to the open pod doors." Once inside the pod office, inmates removed keys allowing access to parts of the jail, along with other unknown items, according to the affidavit.
The group of Clark County Democrats called for the resignations of Sheriff Jamey Noel, Chief Deputy Scottie Maples and the jail command.
Jeffersonville attorney Larry Wilder, who represents Noel, said the only person guilty of committing a crime is Lowe, who was already on his way out.
"You can't control a criminal inside your organization as the sheriff's department because you don't know you've hired someone who is a criminal," Wilder said. "(Lowe) had resigned. ... and he was leaving the facility."
In a written statement Monday, Noel asked that any woman assaulted speak with investigators:
At least one other lawsuit has been filed in connection with the incident by other Jane Does. Fourteen women announced plans to sue the Clark County Sheriff's Department over the incident in December 2021, each seeking $700,000 in damages.
But Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he's yet to see any evidence to support charging anyone with sex crimes in the case.
Noel announced Monday the creation of a website devoted to showing people "the truth about what happened in the early morning hours of October 24th." A central figure of the website will be busting myths and correcting the numerous lies being told by showing what really happened."
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the site shows just a short statement from Noel.
