LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several women have filed a federal lawsuit claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the Clark County Jail.
A civil rights lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of eight Jane Does claims corrections officer David Lowe gave several male inmates the keys to the female dorm at the jail in October.
According to the lawsuit, the women were sexually assaulted by the men.
Lowe was charged in the incident. Court documents said he gave the keys to inmates in exchange for $1,000.
The suit alleges the jail punished the women after the incident by confiscating their blankets and pillows and denying them normal privileges.
The lawsuit, filed against Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, Lowe and other "unknown" jail officers, is asking for a jury trial and damages.
At least one other lawsuit has been filed in connection with the incident by other Jane Does. Fourteen women announced plans to sue the Clark County Sheriff's Department over the incident in December, each seeking $700,000 in damages.
