JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Health leaders in Clark County wil host a mental health discussion on Thursday.
The community roundtable with focus on "Depression during the time of Covid." It will be led by the Clark County Crisis Intervention Team.
Speakers include Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer and LifeSpring Chief Medical Officer; Misty Gilbert, Executive VP of Clinical Services at LifeSpring; Teah Williams, licensed social worker and owner of Attuned Counseling and Consulting, LLC; and a panelist with lived experience of depression. Dr. Beth Keeney, LifeSpring Executive VP Community Health Initiatives, will moderate the discussion.
The event is free. It will take place at 6 p.m. at the LifeSpring Community Room on Spring Street in Jeffersonville.
