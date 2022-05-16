LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel will be taking on new duties at the end of May.
Yazel has been appointed as the new chief medical director for Indiana EMS, announced by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) on Monday.
He will continue his current duties and will remain as Clark County's health officer.
Yazel, who has worked in public health and held leadership positions with health systems, hospitals and emergency medicine, has been recognized for his work locally during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He is an energetic, experienced, and well-respected physician who has worked in emergency medicine and public health for many years, and we look forward to him bringing his record of successes to communities across the state," Steve Cox, IDHS Executive Director, said in a news release.
The Indiana EMS Commission voted to approve Yazel for the position on May 13.
"We’re at a critical time for EMS right now," Yazel, a University of Louisville School of Medicine graduate, said. "We have a lot of momentum, and I want to get out and be visible in the state to stay in tune with the boots on the ground and understand the challenges of all the EMS systems in Indiana."
Yazel fills a vacancy left by Dr. Michael Kaufmann.
