JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) - As the Hoosier state continues its roll-out to open businesses, a southern Indiana county is still watching things very closely to avoid a setback.
Indiana health officials, including those at the Clark County Health Department, say — even in phase two — recovery is all still very much a community effort.
“The day in, day out stuff is pretty static over the last couple weeks ... if not declining in general,” said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel. “As far as your average everyday citizen who’s healthy, we’re not seeing a high volume of those cases at all.”
Yazel said even though Indiana is opening weeks ahead of Kentucky, it all comes down to common sense — not geography.
“The individuals have to make good decisions and act responsibly, the businesses need to take the recommendations made seriously, and we, as a health department, need to work with both sides to make sure we are keeping everybody safe,” Yazel told WDRB News Monday.
Most medical tents that were set up by the National Guard throughout the state have been taken down. Yazel said he is glad they didn’t have to be used.
As the testing increases so will the cases, especially in long-term care facilities, officials said. They also expect factories to see an increase in the next couple weeks.
Yazel hopes small “hot spots” can be dealt with before they turn into larger ones. His team will keep a close on the amount of personal protective equipment by making sure those who need it, get it, so supplies stay up — and the cases go down.
“It’s all a partnership between us as a health department, the individual businesses and the individuals in the community,” he said.
