JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The administrative offices of the Clark County government are moving across town.
Crews began the moving process Thursday from the old location at 501 East Court Ave. in Jeffersonville. The new location, 300 Corporate Drive, is just off Old Salem Road near Interstate 265.
Bryan Glover, president of Clark County Board of Commissioners, said all the needed offices/courts were outgrowing the space at the current location, sparking the move.
The current building on East Court Avenue will remain open and keep some of the services there, mainly focusing on the judicial side of things. All judicial facilities will remain at East Court Avenue, including the courts, clerk, prosecutor's office, probation, sheriff's office and jail.
The administrative offices are moving to Corporate Drive. Those include accessors, auditors, recorders, commissioners' office, treasurer, planning and zoning, and others.
"If you're coming to file your mortgage exemption, if you're coming to pay your taxes, if you're coming to record a deed, if you're coming to a planning and zoning meeting to make sure your property is zoned appropriately, if you're coming to see the commissioners about an issue in the county, any of those things will be handled here at the new building," said Glover.
Glover said the new location was picked because of access off I-265, calling it a Class A business park.
"The value of this property is going to remain or only continue to go up," he said.
Glover said one complaint from the East Court Avenue building was that veterans' services were difficult to access on the fourth floor. Now, those services will be on the first floor of the Corporative Drive building.
The new location will open to the public May 4.
