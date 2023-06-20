LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a Clark County sheriff's deputy nearly died from choking recently, a potentially life-saving device is coming to the county.
You may have never heard of the small device called a "De-choker," but according to Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples, all patrol units and school resource officers will soon have them.
The device can clear blocked airways quickly and has proven successful in emergency situations around the world, Maples said in a news release on Tuesday.
The decision to use them in Clark County law enforcement came after a deputy experienced a choking incident that came close to being fatal.
"The safety and well-being of the communities we serve are of utmost importance to the Clark County Sheriff's Office," Col. Mark Grube said in a news release. "By introducing the DECHOKER device to all patrol units and school resource officers, we are taking proactive measures to enhance our life-saving capabilities and ensure the highest level of service to our community members."
