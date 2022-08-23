LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Clarksville, Indiana, is in critical condition after being removed from the water at Christmas Lake Village Beach.
On Monday at 3 p.m., the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a report of a man missing in the water.
Officers then entered the water and eventually found him. CPR was performed before the man was transported to a hospital.
The victim was eventually flown to Louisville for treatment. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident.
