LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department recently seized $1.7 million in "illegal narcotics money."
The agency posted an image on social media showing five large plastic bags stuffed with cash.
Investigators did not release many details but said the cash was found after a months-long investigation into a California drug trafficking organization.
The money was found in a semi truck that was pulled over in Illinois but came through southern Indiana.
Nobody has been arrested at this point.
The agency said Indianapolis DEA, the Illinois State Police and the Southern Indiana Drug Task Force collaborated on the investigation.
