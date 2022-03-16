LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is now among greats like Muhammad Ali, David Letterman and President Harry Truman.
Longtime Clarksville school board member and board president Bill Wilson is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash Award.
The award is the highest honor bestowed by the governor of Indiana, who also selects the recipients "for rendering a distinguished service to the state or to the governor."
Members of the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA) traveled to Clarksville on Tuesday to present Wilson with the award during a school board meeting.
Additionally, the board meeting room in the district's new administrative office building will be called the "Bill Wilson Board Room" when he retires.
Wilson said the honors were both a "complete surprise," and that while his name is on the award, "A coach is only as good as their players ... I have been very fortunate to have a lot of good players."
Wilson has served on Clarksville's school board for 27 years — 20 as board president, was a high school teacher in Clark County for 40 years, and a cross country and track coach.
This isn't Wilson's first award in his career. He was named President of the ISBA in 2015 and was the recipient of the ISBA Outstanding Boardmanship Award in 2018.
