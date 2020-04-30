LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although many Kentucky restaurants and breweries are still closed, one Louisville brewery is opening for the first time this weekend.
Gallant Fox Brewing, which is named after the 1930 horse that won the Triple Crown, will open for curbside pickup Friday. It is the first brewery to open in the Clifton neighborhood.
Gallant Fox has four beers on tap that it can fill into howlers that customers can pick up curbside.
"We have beer on tap right now. What better week to open to the public than the Kentucky Derby Week that we have some alignment to," said co-owner Roger Huff.
"And maybe we can bring a little bit of that fun and a little bit of that Derby excitement back to the community," he said.
Orders can be placed online and picked up Friday between noon and 6 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
