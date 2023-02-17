LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Louisville's Clifton neighborhood are being asked to voice their opinions on a re-striping plan for Frankfort Avenue.
A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Hillcrest Tavern. The public is invited to give feedback for public officials about the current re-striping plan.
Hillcrest Tavern shared a post on Facebook saying the plan will harm small businesses by eliminating parking on the south side of the street, forcing patrons to park further away.
The restaurant also said adding parking on both sides would slow traffic and be a safer option for pedestrians.
