LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Cherokee Park bridge that closed in March for repairs will now have to be completely replaced.
That's why the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has extended the closure of Bridge 2 over the Middle Fork of Beargrass Creek. It's located just south of the base of Cochran Hill Road, near the Baringer Hill Path and the park's frisbee field.
Original plans called for making repairs to the bridge deck and rails along with other improvements. While making the repairs crews found more deterioration under the deck surface, meaning the bridge must be completely replaced. Work will resume once a new design is finalized and approved.
Detours will be in place for both pedestrians and vehicles. The graphic below shows the options to bypass the bridge.
The original project had an estimated cost of $700,000. It's not clear if that price will increase. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's "Bridges Kentucky" program is funding the project, which is expected to be complete late this year.
