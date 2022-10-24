LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The matriarch and co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, Wilma Haverly Barnstable, died at the age of 94.

After Barnstable retired from teaching, she co-founded the famed Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala with her daughters. 

Condé Nast calls the Barnstable Brown Gala one of the best parties in the country, and tickets often sell out for the Highlands event that celebrities attend each year. 

