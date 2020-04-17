LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coach Cal is getting presidential on his coffee chat.
Former President Bill Clinton will join University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari on the second episode of "Coffee with Cal" online. Clinton is an avid sports fan, especially of basketball, which he played in church leagues as a kid in Arkansas.
The 20-week series, co-hosted by ESPN's Jordan Cornette, focuses on sports, leadership and success.
Second episode of "Coffee with Cal" is coming up Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Big-time guest this week. @BillClinton, our 42nd President and the founder of the Clinton Foundation and @ClintonGlobal, will be joining us! You can watch Monday at https://t.co/6aBBQC1ZMK pic.twitter.com/cOFXVg7n18— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 17, 2020
Mark Cuban was featured on the first episode last week, and more than 2 million people watched in the first 72 hours, according to Calipari's social media.
The chat series has a serious purpose. It also raises money for charity. Clinton's episode will benefit COVID-19 recovery. Other groups will also benefit from future chats, including Blessings in a Backpack and No Kid Hungry, among several other charities.
The Bill Clinton episode airs live Monday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. on the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience Facebook page.
The Coffee With Cal website will feature past episodes and information on the Calipari Foundation.
