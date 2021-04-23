LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Leaders are encouraging people to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) "Drug Take Back Day" planned nationwide on Saturday.
The annual day is intended to provide people an opportunity to dispose of prescription drugs to prevent drug abuse and theft.
People can drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs for free, along with vaping pens without batteries or cartridges. No needles, new or used, will be accepted.
In 2019, 1,316 Kentucky residents from overdose deaths, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
"Every step we make to prevent a loved one from misusing or abusing prescription drugs is worth the fight," Beshear said. "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is one of those easy steps we can make to protect all Kentuckians."
Indiana State Police (ISP) is partnering with the DEA for collections side in Indiana.
In a news release, ISP said typical methods for disposing of unused medicines like flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose safety and health hazards.
For a list of locations participating in Drug Take Back Day in Kentucky, click here. For Indiana residents, ISP locations can be found here.
To find other participating locations with the Drug Take Back initiative, click here.
