LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the horses rescued from a shooting on an eastern Kentucky mountaintop is ready to be adopted.
The Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE posted on Facebook saying Knox, a male horse rescued from a December horse massacre near the Pike-Floyd County line is ready for adoption. Knox and his mother, Hope, were brought to Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, Kentucky after being rescued. He was given the name Knox because it is Scottish for "hill top" or "from the hills" and he was born in a free-roaming herd in the mountains.
The post describes 8-month-old Knox as a "loving and confident boy." Knox also enjoys being around people and is looking for an owner who is willing to teach him about boundaries.
Anyone interested in adopting Knox can email Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE at horses@kyhumane.org.
