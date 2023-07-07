LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big money is up for grabs in two nationwide lotteries this weekend.
The combined jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings total more than $1 billion. Jackpots for both drawings were raised on Friday.
Mega Millions is now an estimated $450 million for Friday night. There hasn't been a winner since April 18, when the winning ticket was sold in New York.
Saturday's Powerball is for an estimated $615 million. That's the 10th largest Powerball jackpot in history.
According to the Kentucky Lottery website, there hasn't been a big jackpot collected in Kentucky since there were two in 2010.
In Jan. 2010, a Georgetown couple, Rob and Tuesday Anderson, won after a clerk at the Pro Stop Marathon incorrectly printed a Powerball ticket for Rob on Christmas Eve 2009. The mistake ticket ended up hitting the game’s $128.6 million jackpot. In Dec. 2010, Knott County native and Louisville resident Muncie Meade won the Powerball worth $19.12 million.
Mega Millions
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold to support causes and retailer commissions. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.
Powerball
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.
