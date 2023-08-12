LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One family is hoping laughter can be the best medicine for their daughter's health.
A fundraiser was held on Saturday for Kendall Cheyenne Crady, a 6-year-old who is battling a rare form of cancer. The fundraiser was held at VFW Post 1693 in New Albany.
There was a live auction, a comedy show and a barbecue dinner. Proceeds go to the child's medical bills and chemo therapy treatments.
"It feels great to do a service like this," said Danny Browning with Laughing Dad Entertainment. "As comedians our lives can be a little crazy at times, it's just so nice to be able to have a comedy show but give back to the community like this. It just hits a little different when you know you are making a difference in someone's life."
In addition to the comedy show, there was also live music and raffles.
