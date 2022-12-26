Kentucky Derby 149 Glass for 2023

Pictured: this undated image provided by the Kentucky Derby Museum shows the design on the Derby 149 commemorative drinking glass. (Kentucky Derby Museum)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The official Kentucky Derby Glass for 2023 is now on sale.

It's available online at DerbyMuseumStore.com for $10. 

The glass showcases the logo for the 149th running of the Derby, with two jockeys behind it. The glasses won't be shipped until after New Year's, but orders are being accepted now. 

Churchill Downs started selling the glasses as mementos in 1939.

The 149th Run for the Roses is set for May 6, 2023. WDRB will provide coverage from the track beginning at 5 a.m.

