LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The official Kentucky Derby Glass for 2023 is now on sale.
It's available online at DerbyMuseumStore.com for $10.
The glass showcases the logo for the 149th running of the Derby, with two jockeys behind it. The glasses won't be shipped until after New Year's, but orders are being accepted now.
Churchill Downs started selling the glasses as mementos in 1939.
The 149th Run for the Roses is set for May 6, 2023. WDRB will provide coverage from the track beginning at 5 a.m.
