LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville won't see any changes to the use or handing out of single-use plastics at restaurants.
Wednesday, WDRB News reported on a proposed ordinance to require customers to ask for single-use items like plastic utensils, condiment packets and straws for takeout orders.
Thursday, a Metro Council committee voted on an amendment that would instead encourage a campaign at restaurants to help reduce single-use plastic waste.
Councilman Khalil Batshon, R-25, is a restaurant owner himself, who said if this ordinance is passed by the full Metro Council, the Sustainability Department would communicate with the Council and the Kentucky Restaurant Association on how it might work.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.