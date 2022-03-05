LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten years ago, on March 2, 2012, an EF-4 tornado left death and destruction in its wake across southern Indiana.

On Saturday night, dozens of people came together to reflect on that day. 

Inside the Safe Harbor Christian Church, families and friends gathered to watch clips and slideshows from that day in 2012. 

Several churches and community organizations were asked to contribute at least five photos toward the slideshow so others could see the impact the tornado had on the community. 

IMAGES | 2012 Henryville, Indiana tornado flattened homes and destroyed lives

1 of 49

The community is now paying it forward to others who have also experienced loss in tornadoes. 

"The community got together and different businesses and they helped pay for a nice meal and so we are putting together their donations now to send to the people affected in Kentucky by those tornados," senior pastor Richard Ramsey said. 

The last community-wide remembrance in Henryville took place five years ago. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags