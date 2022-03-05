IMAGES | 2012 Henryville, Indiana tornado flattened homes and destroyed lives
1 of 49
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (91).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (90).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (99).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (62).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (61).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (57).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (100).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (52).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (53).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (54).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (55).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (56).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (58).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (59).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (60).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (63).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (64).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (65).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (66).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (67).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (68).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (69).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (70).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (71).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (72).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (73).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (74).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (75).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (76).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (77).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (78).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (79).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (80).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (81).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (82).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (83).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (84).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (85).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (86).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (87).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (88).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (89).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (92).JPG
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (93).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (94).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (95).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (96).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (97).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (98).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)
The community is now paying it forward to others who have also experienced loss in tornadoes.
"The community got together and different businesses and they helped pay for a nice meal and so we are putting together their donations now to send to the people affected in Kentucky by those tornados," senior pastor Richard Ramsey said.
The last community-wide remembrance in Henryville took place five years ago.