LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community is stepping up to help a local handyman who was desperate for work.
A GoFundMe page for Robert Simpson has now raised more than $18,000.
Simpson's story went viral when he was found standing off Hurstbourne Parkway, near I-64, with a sign, looking for work.
He has been living in a motel, paying $60 a night after losing his apartment in the pandemic.
Green Star Home Remodeling saw the post and offered him a job.
Simpson says he's overwhelmed by the response.
"I did not know it was going to go to what it did," Simpson said. "It just kind of blew up on me. I got so many people calling me and trying to help and I really appreciate it."
Green Star set up the crowdfunding site to help with other resources needed to get Simpson back on his feet.
