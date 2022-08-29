LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is holding a potluck dinner on Sept. 11 for the first time since 2019.
The Big Table, an event focused on bringing people from all backgrounds together, is led by Mayor Greg Fischer. It goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Sunday in September.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish, fruit, dessert or non-alcoholic drinks to share with at least eight people. According to a news release, attendees are encouraged to bring a dish that reflects something about them or their family.
"Its purpose is to build greater community connections," said Jud Hendrix, Executive Director of Interfaith Paths to Peace and co-creator of The Big Table, in a news release. "We hope The Big Table will spur a variety of other creative events, like civic dinners and talking circles that face issues head-on, to weave in the fabric of our community."
Tables, chairs, eating utensils and plates will be provided.
In 2019, more than 1,800 people attended the event. Organizers are preparing for up to 2,000 people this year.
"Louisville is a welcoming city and a compassionate city, and we are excited to continue The Big Table tradition by coming together and celebrate inclusion and diversity," said Mayor Greg Fischer in a news release. "Whether you grew up in Germany or Germantown, Pakistan or Parkland, India or Iroquois Park, you’re a part of one community, and The Big Table has a place for you."
Anyone who plays an instrument is encouraged to participate in the post-dinner global music jam.
Registration for the event is strongly encouraged. For more information and to register, click here.
