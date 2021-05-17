LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Up until recently, Amazon Prime members in the Louisville area have been able to receive orders in about two days. But in most cases, that's no longer an option.
One of the key benefits of the $129.99 Prime membership is free, two-day shipping. However, many customers are now complaining that items that once took two days are now taking six days or more.
"Prime member for over 10 years now, and it's always been two days," Mike Idle said. "You don't have to be relegated to what Lowe's or Home Depot or Best Buy has. You can price shop things around on there."
Idle said its been several weeks since items have been available for him for two-day shipping and in some cases same-day shipping.
"Wires, tools, all these things, and traditionally have just clicked he Prime logo when browsing options," Idle said.
He's not alone. Dozens of people responded on social media saying they are experiencing the same thing.
A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why it was happening or if there was a policy change. However, an apparent stock response from an Amazon Help account said "Two-Day Shipping refers to transit time, in business days, once an order has shipped."
"That's never been the case," Idle said. "If I order it Monday, I'm getting Wednesday, if not Tuesday."
Through most of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, Amazon has kept up with demand for shipping and continued to delivery packages in the two day timeframe.
USPS experienced significant shipping delays toward the end of 2020 but has since rectified the issue for the most part.
It's unclear whether Amazon is facing a staffing shortage in either distribution warehouses or for delivery drivers.
