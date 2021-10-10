LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Oct. 10, 133 years ago, construction started on the Big Four Bridge in Louisville began.
It was originally constructed as a railroad bridge, but rail service stopped in 1968.
It wasn't until 2014 that the bridge over the Ohio River between Kentucky and Indiana became a pedestrian bridge.
The Big Four Bridge, a name that comes from defunct Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago and St. Louis Railway nicknamed the Big Four Railroad, spans for more than 2,500 feet.
