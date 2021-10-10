bridge 1

Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Oct. 10, 133 years ago, construction started on the Big Four Bridge in Louisville began.

It was originally constructed as a railroad bridge, but rail service stopped in 1968.

It wasn't until 2014 that the bridge over the Ohio River between Kentucky and Indiana became a pedestrian bridge.

The Big Four Bridge, a name that comes from defunct Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago and St. Louis Railway nicknamed the Big Four Railroad, spans for more than 2,500 feet.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags