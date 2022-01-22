LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Convention Center has been transformed into the ultimate Lego fan experience.
More than 40 world landmarks, original paintings, castles and cities were built entirely out of Legos at the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention on Saturday.
One professional Lego artist put his architect skills to the test. His impressive body of work includes a replica of the Vatican City in Rome.
"Vatican City, in particular, was a 6-month pandemic project," Rocco Buttliere said. "It took about $500 to design it digitally and about $300 to build it once I ordered all the parts."
Fans can meet professional artists and kids can play at a Lego building station. The block party continues on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door.
