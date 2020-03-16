LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus is forcing the “Rocket Man” to delay his Louisville landing.
Elton John is postponing part of his North American tour, including his stop at the KFC Yum! Center, which was set for April 26.
The superstar said Monday that the March 26 through May 2 shows of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be rescheduled. Tour performances for May 22 through July 8 remain as scheduled.
A new date for the Louisville concert has not yet been announced.
