LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While many restaurants are getting crushed by the novel coronavirus outbreak, some eateries that traditionally have relied on deliveries are seeing demand spikes.
Louisville-based Papa John's Pizza saw its shares rise a whopping 38% Thursday, and rival Domino’s, whose stock price jumped more than 11% Thursday, said it needs 10,000 workers to meet rising demand.
Domino’s said it needs workers in stores and factories, including customer service reps, managers and chefs.
Papa John’s shares closed at $49,33, up 38.76% for the day. The Standard & Poor’s 500 gained 0.47%. However, for the year, Papa’s shares are still down 22%, only slightly better than the S&P 500’s slide of 25%.
