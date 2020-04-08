LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several southern Indiana businesses have received loans to help them through the novel coronavirus pandemic.
One Southern Indiana announced Wednesday that the $360,000 raised through the COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Forgivable Loan Program has been awarded to 37 businesses.
One Southern Indiana partnered with The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana to provide funds for the businesses in need.
Each business was given a loan up to $10,000. Of the $360,000 raised, $214,000 was earmarked by donors to be donated to businesses within a certain county. The remaining $146,000 was designated to be split evenly among businesses in Clark and Floyd counties.
A limited amount of funding remains for businesses located in Clark County that are outside of the incorporated area, according to a news release. One Southern Indiana said Huber's Family Farm and Restaurant is the only business that has applied that meets that criteria.
