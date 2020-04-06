LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is doing its part to help keep people safe from COVID-19 as it continues to spread across the country.
The company has posted several videos to demonstrate how to make your own face mask or face shield at home.
Michaels also donated $1 million worth of fabric to 70 organizations that are getting face masks to hospitals. That fabric will be able to make about 750,000 masks.
Michaels said it's offering curbside pickup for anyone who wants to make their own masks at home.
To learn how to make your own masks from Michaels, click here.
