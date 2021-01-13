LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More people are now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine under new guidelines issued this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
People age 65 or over and those under 65 with chronic health conditions who are at risk are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Despite the push from the CDC to get those age groups vaccinated, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) says all 520,000 doses of the vaccine are scheduled and "spoken for," according to a report by FOX 59.
The Department of Health and Human Services said it will release all available doses, and that there is enough of a stockpile now for the first and second doses of the vaccine.
"They should do all that they can to make sure that they're giving vaccines to those who have been deemed highest risk based on our priority groups," said Dr. Mark Gahly, California Health and Human Services Secretary.
But so far, only about 10 million doses have been administered across the country, meaning more than 60% are still sitting in freezers.
The CDC rules are expected to go into effect on Jan. 26.
The recommendations come as Indiana and Louisville announced on Wednesday that residents age 70 and older can now register to receive the vaccine.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that the state is quickly expanding its vaccination schedule as the state receives more doses, adding that the state has "not been sitting on doses of (the) vaccine," and "never will."
In Louisville, the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has created a virtual sign-up form that will allow members of Phase IB of the city's vaccine rollout plan to request an appointment to get vaccinated. The plan anticipates starting the phase in February.
To schedule an appointment to get vaccinated in Indiana, click here.
To schedule an appointment in Louisville, click here. City health officials are recommending residents ages 70 and older complete all fields of the sign-up form and to only fill out the form once for each individual getting vaccinated. The form asks for a name, zip code, date of birth, email address, phone number, employer and for individuals to specify how they qualify for Phase 1B vaccination.
For more information about the vaccine from the CDC, click here.
