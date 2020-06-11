LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A backlog in a federal system has Kentucky reporting just 69 new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
"You should not read that as we've had a significant decline," Beshear said. "That does not include some positives and some negatives that we know exist, but we don't know the numbers until that system is uploaded."
The governor suggested that Thursday's total should be averaged with Friday's results to get an idea of the daily increase.
Nine additional Kentuckians who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, Beshear said, bringing the state's total death toll to 493 since the pandemic began.
Kentucky has identified 11,945 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
"I do believe that we are in a plateau with our COVID cases," Beshear said. "What we may not be in anymore is a decline."
