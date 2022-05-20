LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana children aged 5 to 11 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots.
The Indiana Department of Health is letting vaccine providers know they can start giving booster shots of Pfizer's pediatric vaccine.
NEWS RELEASE: COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Now Available to Hoosiers Ages 5-11.Boosters of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine can now be given to children ages 5-11 who received their last dose at least five months ago.Read more: https://t.co/gq2wCI2HDP💉 https://t.co/G0eAIzBrvx pic.twitter.com/d5zDsl053H— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) May 20, 2022
Children must have received their last vaccine dose at least five months ago. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine authorized for children aged 5 to 11.
To find a vaccine location in Indiana, click here or you call 211.
