LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana children aged 5 to 11 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots.

The Indiana Department of Health is letting vaccine providers know they can start giving booster shots of Pfizer's pediatric vaccine.

Children must have received their last vaccine dose at least five months ago. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine authorized for children aged 5 to 11.

To find a vaccine location in Indiana, click here or you call 211.

