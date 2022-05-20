FILE - DeMarcus Hicks, a recent graduate of nursing school who is working as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, gives a person a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Dec. 20, 2021, in Federal Way, Wash. A federal appeals court on Thursday, APril 7, 2022, has upheld President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)