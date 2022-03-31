JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man who spent more than a month in the ICU at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic returned to this hospital on Thursday -- but this time, it was to say thanks.
Marcus Daniels, a former patient at Baptist Health Floyd, walked through the doors to thank the doctors and nurses he said saved his life -- a life that is not left without its challenges.
"I still have the ringing in my ears," he said. "It's not as bad as my wife does. You still have the shortness of breath."
Daniels walked into Baptist Health Floyd bearing a bouquet of flowers to show his gratitude to the staff there, an act he called "an honor."
"It's not about me," he said. "It's about the story. People right now need to know, because there are people out who still do not believe that COVID is real."
He said he thanks God for the fact that he survived COVID -- and that survival has given him a new sense of purpose.
"God is good, you know?" he said. "And I don't know, 'why me.' I don't know why. But I feel like now I'm being -- at this point, there's a reason for that."
Daniels said the entire medical community needs our support right now, and that we all need, "to be more understanding to the nurses and doctors and first responders and everybody like that."
"Because sometimes we forget what they go through," he said.
For now, Daniels said he is grateful for every breath, even though they sometimes may be short. Because after all, he's alive.
"It's great," he said. "It's glorious. It's almost -- it's almost like a hallelujah moment."
