LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky saw a decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases reported over the past week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday in a tweet.
The weekly decline comes after Beshear on April 5 said the state had hit a plateau in new COVID-19 cases. Kentucky had reported 11 straight weeks of declining cases before last week.
Health officials on Sunday reported 366 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky alongside eight more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. Of those deaths, Beshear's office said one was tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates.
The state did not provide the ages, genders and home counties of the victims announced Sunday, but data from Kentucky Public Health show more than half of the 6,250 Kentuckians who have died from the virus have been age 60 or older.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, rose from 2.99% on Saturday to 3.08% on Sunday, according to the governor's tweet.
As of Sunday, 1,556,419 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the state's online dashboard. Anyone age 16 and older is now eligible to sign up for vaccine appointments. For more information on where you can get vaccinated, click here.
Kentucky's largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open Monday in the parking lot of Louisville's Cardinal Stadium, where officials with UofL Health hope to dole out 4,000-5,000 doses each day.
As of Friday, however, thousands of appointments remain unclaimed. Click here to schedule an appointment.
Data show 379 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 92 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 50 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 328,804 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 50,410 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
