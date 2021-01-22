LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate hit its lowest point in nearly three weeks Friday, as Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,756 new cases.
The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, fell from 11.05% on Thursday to 10.80% on Friday, the governor said in a news release. The last time the rate was below 11% was Jan. 2 (10.79%). It has been declining since reaching 11.64% on Monday.
"There’s a pretty simple reason why I think our cases are declining, and that’s that I see you all doing the hard work," Beshear said in the news release. "I see people wearing masks now more than ever and engaging in social distancing when they can. Keep it up. We are going to beat this virus in 2021. We’ve just got to protect everyone until we get there."
Of the new cases reported Friday, 445 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. Data released Friday shows 115 of Kentucky's 120 counties are experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus.
On a day that saw more than 3,300 American flags placed on the state Capitol grounds in memory of the Kentuckians who have died of COVID-19, Beshear reported 36 new deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Friday's single-day death toll follows a record 58 reported Thursday and brings Kentucky to 3,337 deaths from the coronavirus since it was first reported in the state. Among the victims were four women, ages 51, 78, 79 and 94, and three men, ages 63, 67 and 94, from Jefferson County.
"These are real people that we lost way too soon," Beshear said at the Capitol. "It's hard to feel anything but pain and grief."
On the vaccine front, Beshear visited Louisville's Broadbent Arena on Friday as 1,200 Jefferson County Public Schools teachers and support staff members from 25 schools received first doses of the two-shot coronavirus immunization.
"It gives me hope that we’ll be back in school soon,” said Briawna McKinley, a kindergarten teacher at J.B. Atkinson Elementary School, after chatting with Beshear, who handed out Team Kentucky facemasks to teachers and staff waiting in the drive-thru line for vaccinations.
Beshear on Thursday said the state is in line to receive roughly 57,000 vaccine doses over the next week.
As of Friday, 1,561 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, the governor said, while 387 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 190 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 340,779 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 41,562 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
