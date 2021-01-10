LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate continued to trend upward Sunday with Gov. Andy Beshear reporting 3,232 new cases.
The positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, rose from 12.3% on Saturday to 12.45% on Sunday — the highest it has been since May, Beshear said in a tweet.
Of the new cases reported Sunday, 610 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to a daily report from Kentucky Public Health. Data released Saturday shows all but two of Kentucky's 120 counties are experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus.
Beshear also announced 25 more deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 2,901 since the pandemic began. According to Kentucky Public Health, more than half of the Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 were age 70 or older.
As of Sunday, 1,713 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, the governor said, while 380 patients were being treated in intensive care units. More than 210 coronavirus patients statewide were on a ventilator.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 303,625 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 39,006 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
