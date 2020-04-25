LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The second day of COVID-19 testing at St. Stephen Baptist Church drew another big crowd to west Louisville.
The California neighborhood church is hosting the testing in partnership with the Hope Wellness Center. Event organizers said their goal is to address the disproportionate number of African Americans dying from the coronavirus.
The rapid test kits were donated, and the limited supply was met with high demand. Hundreds of cars showed up for the drive-thru testing, and officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were on hand to direct traffic.
There may be additional dates for testing in west Louisville if kits are available.
