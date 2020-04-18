LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Hundreds of people showed up Saturday at St. Stephen's Baptist Church in west Louisville for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
The state-approved testing was offered by the Hope Wellness Center, and officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were on hand help direct traffic. Rapid test kits were donated for the event, and attendees could get results in two to five minutes. If someone tested positive on the rapid test, they were also swabbed to confirm their results.
"We decided we needed to test residents of west Louisville because we do feel and know that in the area of health we're often overlooked and underserved," said Terra Leavell, president and CEO of Black Community Development Corporation.
Officials said the drive-thru testing will also be offered next weekend.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.