LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK Healthcare says a software flaw led to 26 people receiving false positive results on their COVID-19 tests.
According to a Thursday morning news release from UK Healthcare, University of Kentucky lab scientists became concerned last Thursday while they were inspecting raw data that originated at the Thermo Fisher testing platform in Massachusetts.
While examining the data, those scientists noticed issues that would cause the testing software to interpret the raw data inaccurately, according to the news releases.
The lab then retested the suspect test samples using a different testing platform. That platform confirmed that some samples that initially tested positive, were, in fact, negative.
According to the news release, UK's lab uses four different testing platforms, but the software flaw was only found in one testing platform.
Since then, UK has reviewed all results that tested positive for COVID-19 under the Thermo Fischer testing platform. In total, 26 tests that previously tested positive have been shown to be negative. Those tests were all processed between June 27 and July 16.
No negative test results changed, according to the news release.
Currently, UK says it is in the process of notifying all patients who received false positives. It has also notified Thermo Fisher Scientific and the FDA. The lab says it uses four different platforms to test samples, and will now confirm all positive results with a different platform before releasing results.
"For anyone tested at UK HealthCare, it is important to know that the vast majority of results have not changed," said Dr. Mark Newman, UK executive vice president for health affairs, in a statement. "Since these very astute employees discovered the issue, we have taken extensive measures to validate each test in question and worked diligently to contact all parties -- the vendor, the FDA -- and most importantly, our patients and providers."
Dr. Newman added that, "UK's clinical laboratory has performed more than 30,000 COVID-19 tests since March and only a very small percentage of tests have been affected by this software defect. Anyone who has received test results and has not been contacted this week about retesting should be assured their result is correct."
