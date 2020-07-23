LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear said he could implement new restrictions as soon as early next week if Kentucky coronavirus cases don't start to “level off.”
Kentucky reported 611 new infections on Thursday, the state’s fourth-highest daily total since the pandemic began in March.
“The data we see early next week is going to drive a lot of decisions,” Beshear said.
Kentucky's seven-day average rate of positive cases -- an important metric to track the prevalence of the virus -- was essentially unchanged at 4.94%.
The state reported four additional deaths from the virus, raising the total to 684.
While he didn't lay down a specific marker, Beshear said daily cases rising to "800 or 900" would likely trigger additional restrictions.
Beshear said Wednesday that reducing indoor restaurant capacity to 25% and closing bars would be the next moves to control the spread of the virus.
Beshear acknowledged those moves would lead to more layoffs in the restaurant industry and more restaurants closing permanently.
"Despite that, if we continue to have an escalation, we can't ignore the advice that's out there from the White House and from the experts," Beshear said. "They're steps we would have to take."
He added Thursday that he may ask school districts scheduled to start classes in early August to delay until later in the month.
Jefferson County Public Schools, the state’s largest district, has already said it will start the school year with virtual instruction. Fayette County, the state's second-largest district, followed suit on Thursday.
Oldham County will decide Friday whether to delay its start from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24.
Beshear acknowledged that tinkering with school schedules is disruptive for parents and families.
“I know we all want more certainty in life, and this virus just isn’t giving it to us,” he said.