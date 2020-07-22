LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Coronavirus cases in Kentucky are “still escalating,” Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday as the state reported 518 new infections.
The uptick in confirmed cases in recent days will likely mean a “significant increase” in deaths from the virus in the coming weeks, Beshear said. As of Wednesday, 677 Kentuckians have died of the virus, according to state statistics.
Beshear announced no new public health restrictions on Wednesday. But if the uptick continues, he said, he may need to reduce capacity in restaurants to 25% and close bars -- moves that Beshear said are suggested by the White House's guidelines.
“We don’t want to do it,” Beshear said. “ ... If you like your favorite restaurant like I do, wear a mask.”
Beshear said another concern is that the state’s positivity rate, or the percentage of positive test results over the last seven days, is on the rise. The rate was 4.92%, Beshear said.
The rate would seem to be higher based on Kentucky's publicly reported figures, and external data-crunchers like the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center have Kentucky's positivity rate at 7.2%.
The Beshear administration on Wednesday declined to give the numbers the state health department uses in calculating the rate, directing a reporter to file a public records request.
"We’ll continue to be accountable and transparent and share how we calculate things, but I and the department I oversee at the Kentucky Department for Public Health are the repository for the official data on COVID-19 for the state of Kentucky, and I don’t know how all the other sites calculate their numbers or why they vary," said Kentucky health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack during Beshear's media briefing. "The official numbers come from the state of Kentucky."
Beshear, a Democrat, applauded the Republican governors of Indiana and Ohio for issuing face-mask orders on Wednesday, an action Beshear took earlier this month.
"There is no political division in what is the right public health response," Beshear said.