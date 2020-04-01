LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The novel coronavirus pandemic is contributing to a spike in mental health crises, addictions, substance abuse disorders and physical abuse, but the staff at Seven Counties Services want to make sure the public knows that help is still available.
"We’re trying to connect them with help, with hope, with a future,” said Abby Drane, the CEO and president of Seven Counties Services — formerly known as Centerstone. "We are healthcare; we are behavioral healthcare. And we are a frontline provider. We are in business and all our offices are open."
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Drane said there has been a 33% increase of activity to the Seven Counties Services' suicide and crisis hotlines. Seven Counties' centers are still open and are following social-distancing guidelines, and the organization is joining primary care doctors in offering telehealth options to ensure individuals can avoid contact with others.
For anyone needing support, therapy or counseling, the staff at Seven Counties can set up one-on-one or group sessions that can be accessed using a computer, tablet or smart phone.
“If you are having any of those anxieties or depressions, or you feel like you just can’t take it anymore, please pick up that phone and reach out," Drane said. "We want to help you."
When you call Seven Counties, a staff member will ask what the situation is, what feelings or anxieties you might be feeling or if there are any addiction or abuse factors involved. Answering these questions will help the staff better connect you with a provider or service suited to your needs.
Seven Counties serves more than 34,000 people each year, Drane said, which does not include the children for whom they coordinate foster homes and other services. Drane said she expects that number to double as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to add strain to everyday life.
Seven Counties has mobilized 80% of its staff to make sure everyone needing therapy can get connected, and Drane said the organization plans to expand as necessary to keep up with the demand.
For help, visit Seven Counties' website or call one of the following phone numbers:
- 24/7 Addiction Help: 502-583-3951
- 27/7 Adult Crisis Line: 502-589-4313
- 24/7 Child Crisis Line: 502-589-8070
- First Appointment: 502-589-1100
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.