LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart and Sam's Club are now offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at their pharmacies.
The companies made the announcement Tuesday, saying the vaccines would be available to "customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide," according to a news release. That includes locations across Kentucky and Indiana.
Walk-up vaccines will be available "as supply allows." Scheduled appointments are still being accepted and can be made online. The companies said those scheduling appointments online can also fill out their pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time.
Both stores are offering the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
To schedule an appointment at Walmart, click here. To schedule an appointment at Sam's Club, click here. You do not have to be a member to get vaccinated, but a guest account is needed to schedule an appointment online.
