LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man shot to death Friday afternoon in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Hakim Rushin of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police said officers responded around 4 p.m. to 40th Street and Grand Avenue to find a man shot.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said he was transported to University of Louisville hospital in critical condition, where he died "shortly after" from his injuries.
No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
